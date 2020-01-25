Blake Shelton Says People Magazine ‘Screwed Up’ Sexiest Man Alive
Blake Shelton thinks People Magazine got it wrong when they named him the sexiest man alive in 2017.
During Gayle King’s Grammy nominee interviews on CBS this Morning, Blake said, “I remember I called my manager and he said they want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive. And I’m like, Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there’s gonna be blowback and hate.” Blake added, “I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton‘s the Sexiest Man Alive?’ ‘Did every other man on the planet die or something?’ Come on, let’s face it — they screwed up.”