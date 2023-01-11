Blake Shelton Says his Upcoming Tour Will Be his Best – and Heal his Heart

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton will have had several months off between tours, when he hits the road next month, for his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour; so he’ll be rested, and more than ready to go.

He tells us: “You know the main thing that I look forward to these days and I guess honestly I always have is my live performances and even though I’m the first to say that too much time on the road can wear me down, too much time away from the road can break my heart . . . to get out there and I just think this is gonna be my greatest tour.”

The Back To The Honky Tonk Tour with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean opens on February 16th in Lincoln, NE. The trek runs through March 25th in Buffalo, NY.

Blake’s latest single, “No Body,” sits inside the Top 20; and it’s climbing on the country charts.