Blake Shelton Says He Feels Like Pat Sajak – Here’s Why

Blake Shelton Teases “Voice” Return But Jokes That He Gets How Retiring Pat Sajak Feels

He said he was leaving, and he took his big red chair with him (which was replaced with a “love seat“?).

Now, Blake Shelton has hinted at a possible return to The Voice, after he took a break, following 23 seasons on the singing competition.

Shelton compared himself to Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak, and joked about how he needed a breather – after never missing a show.

While he doesn’t have plans to return, officially, he doesn’t rule it out, completely.

Shelton mentioned that he might consider returning if the original four coaches reunited for a season.

Who joined him for that? Christina Aguilera, rapper CeeLo Green, and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine.

Are you already missing Blake Shelton on “The Voice”?