BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN IS ‘MAGICAL’

Jun 3, 2022 @ 9:00am
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Blake Shelton says he wishes everyone could meet his wife, Gwen Stefani because she’s just a magical person to be around. In an interview with People.com, he said if you do, “You’ll just be a better person for it. That’s the only way I know to say it.”

Blake is keeping busy on their Oklahoma ranch right now… because Gwen loves flowers, so he’s been planting “fields and acres” of flowers for her.

The two met while working on The Voice and are quickly approaching their first wedding anniversary on July 3.

The Voice will return to NBC for season 22 in the fall.

FAST FACTS

Gwen Stefani has three sons Kingston-16, Zuma-13, and Apollo-8
