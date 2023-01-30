Blake Shelton Reveals Why He Wants to Be Just Like George Strait

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton recently opened up about upcoming plans for 2023, and some of them include cutting back on touring. During a Q&A session, for the opening of the latest location (Las Vegas) of his bar, “Ole Red,” Shelton said that, after he walks away from the singing competition in 2023, he will work on his new show, “Barmagedden” and do a handful of concerts. The Voice coach said they’ll only stretch from February through March.

“George Strait is my hero on lots of different levels, one of which is how little he tours,” Shelton said. “And it’s like, I want to do everything like George Strait.” Strait doesn’t hop on stage too often, and with Blake’s sixth “Ole Red” location and a new show, Shelton is looking for more ways to relax.