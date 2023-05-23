Blake Shelton Reveals What’s Next for Him after ‘The Voice,’ Talks Reuniting with Adam Levine & his Team’s Chances of Winning During ‘ET’ Interview

Blake Shelton recently spoke with “ET” and shared what life will look like following his departure from “The Voice.”

Shelton has two competitors vying to win the 23rd season finale on May 22 – Grace West and NOIVAS. “Both of these artists, I think either one of them could win the thing. Odds are on Grace because she’s a country artist, and country artists do so well on this show — and she’s the only one left.”

Shelton also shared his thoughts on bringing back “crappy judge” Adam Levine: “I think that’s the only bad idea that the producers have had,” he joked. “I hope they don’t let him talk. He’s a great singer; he’s just a crappy coach.”

Blake shares that his personal life will take a front seat, following “The Voice.” “I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life,” he told the outlet, “and not say, ‘Let me check,’ or just flat-out ‘no.’”

Meanwhile, Blake’s TV show from his own venue (Ole Red), “Barmageddon,” is renewed for a third season.

Who do you think will win season 23 of “The Voice”?