98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton Reveals What’s Next for Him after ‘The Voice’…

May 23, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Blake Shelton Reveals What’s Next for Him after ‘The Voice’…
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Blake Shelton Reveals What’s Next for Him after ‘The Voice,’ Talks Reuniting with Adam Levine & his Team’s Chances of Winning During ‘ET’ Interview

Blake Shelton recently spoke with “ET” and shared what life will look like following his departure from “The Voice.”

Shelton has two competitors vying to win the 23rd season finale on May 22 – Grace West and NOIVAS.  “Both of these artists, I think either one of them could win the thing.  Odds are on Grace because she’s a country artist, and country artists do so well on this show — and she’s the only one left.”

Shelton also shared his thoughts on bringing back “crappy judgeAdam Levine:  “I think that’s the only bad idea that the producers have had,” he joked.  “I hope they don’t let him talk.  He’s a great singer; he’s just a crappy coach.”

Blake shares that his personal life will take a front seat, following “The Voice.”  “I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life,” he told the outlet, “and not say, ‘Let me check,’ or just flat-out ‘no.’”

Meanwhile, Blake’s TV show from his own venue (Ole Red), “Barmageddon,” is renewed for a third season.

Who do you think will win season 23 of “The Voice”?

More about:
#AdamLevine
#BARMAGEDDON
#BlakeShelton
#ET
#GraceWest
#NOIVAS
#TheVoice

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS
5

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors

Recent Posts