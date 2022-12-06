98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

December 5, 2022 6:08PM CST
Share
Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton took to Twitter to share who he thinks should replace him on “The Voice.”

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last,” Shelton tweets, “So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!”

McCoy had a streak of No. 1 country singles in the 1990s, including “Wink” and “No Doubt About It.”

Fans debated if McCoy would be a good fit, however he was all for it tweeting, “How cool is this?” in response to Shelton’s post.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
4

Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family
5

One Time of Year to Devour Treats - and Enjoy It - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds about It

Recent Posts