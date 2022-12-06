Blake Shelton Reveals Surprising Pick to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton took to Twitter to share who he thinks should replace him on “The Voice.”

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last,” Shelton tweets, “So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!”

McCoy had a streak of No. 1 country singles in the 1990s, including “Wink” and “No Doubt About It.”

Fans debated if McCoy would be a good fit, however he was all for it tweeting, “How cool is this?” in response to Shelton’s post.