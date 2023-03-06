98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton Reveals He Almost Left ‘The Voice’ Even Earlier

March 6, 2023 11:00AM CST
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Blake Shelton almost left the hit show a few years ago.

As his time on ‘The Voice’ winds down, Shelton is revealing some interesting things.  He recently appeared on the Today show with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper to talk about the upcoming new season of the show.

Shelton shared that the Covid-19 pandemic kept him on the show a little longer.  “I think I was close to calling it a day right when Covid hit,” Shelton told Carson Daly, who also hosts The Voice.  “And then, because of Covid, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind.  I mean, this show changed my life.  I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

“When I came on as coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life turned upside down,” Shelton said of his time on the series.  “In a good way.  This has been incredible, but it’s time.  It’s time for…  not even for what’s next.  A little bit of nothing would be nice.”

Recent Posts