Blake Shelton Reveals a Rare Story About Being a Stepdad

Blake Shelton recently revealed what it’s like to be a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s sons, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma. “I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” he told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very seriously.” Did you have a step-parent growing up that became inspirational in your life?