Blake Shelton Responds to Luke Bryan Saying Fans Only Listen to His New Music for Gwen Stefani
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
The friendly feud between Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan continued as Shelton tweeted out a fake story about people falling asleep while driving and listening to Bryan’s music.
“Wow! Just catching up on the news…Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on,” he captioned the fake footage.
Bryan responded to Shelton saying, “Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles.”
“Hey, don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!” Shelton fired back. The two artists have always joked around on social media, back in 2018 Bryan told ET that he wouldn’t give Shelton his new phone number after he switched phones and that he didn’t want to use his T.V. time to talk about Shelton.