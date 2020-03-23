Blake Shelton released a new acoustic video for his tender duet with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, “Nobody But You” is one of four new tracks on Blake’s recently released album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The new single is currently No. 12 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 11 weeks.
“I was at The Voice compound and Shane McAnally is on Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion,” says Blake. “Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set. I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after. Then one day I was driving with Gwen and I said, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too–it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now. I just think it’s magical. I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”