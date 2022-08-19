Blake Shelton Recruits Jimmie Allen To Be His Team’s Mentor on Season 22 of ‘The Voice’

Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice has some pretty big guest mentors.

Blake Shelton has enlisted the help of Jimmie Allen. Blake said he could not hold it in any longer sharing the news on his social media. He told Access that Jimmie is, an incredible performer and he’s so focused on what he does. He’s clearly just a huge fan of music.

Camila Cabello has the help of Charlie Puth. John Legend has the help of Jazmine Sullivan. Gwen Stefani has the help of reggae superstar, Sean Paul.