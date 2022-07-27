BLAKE SHELTON RECEIVES SPECIAL GIFT FROM JIMMIE JOHNSON

Blake Shelton recently received a special gift from his friend, NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, that, according to Blake, might “top” all others. It’s a commemorative military NASCAR helmet reportedly featuring images of his late father and late brother, Dick Shelton and Richie Shelton, respectively.
Blake shared pictures of the helmet on social media on Monday (July 25th) writing, “I have been blessed in my lifetime to have received some incredible gifts and awards and things that will always mean a lot to me, but on a personal level this just might top them all. Thank you @jimmiejohnson. It is an honor and a privilege to call you my friend.”
Jimmie replied writing, “Thanks my friend, the honor and privilege was all mine.”
Taste of Country reports that the helmet was designed by Blake and Jimmie for the Indy 500, which was held over Memorial Day Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where Blake served as the Grand Marshal. The “Helmet of Heroes” featured both Blake’s and Jimmie’s veteran family members.
Both Blake and his wife, Gwen Stefani, performed at the Hy-Vee INDYCAR races at Iowa Speedway over the weekend, which is where it seems Jimmie gifted the helmet to Blake.
