Blake Shelton Owns 10 Pairs of the ‘Exact Same’ Cowboy Boots

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton appeared on NBC’s Today Show and he was asked how many pairs of boots he owns.

He responded, “I probably own about ten pairs, but they’re all the exact same boot.”

Shelton didn’t specify which boots he preferred. But those who follow the world of celebrities are very familiar with him.

According to BootSpy, the boots are Western leather cowboy boots by Lucchese Bootmaker Charles.

The upper portion of the boot resembles alligator skin, and has pointed toes and slim heels.

The company describes itself as high-end and entirely handmade.