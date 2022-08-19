98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton Owns 10 Pairs of the ‘Exact Same’ Cowboy Boots

August 19, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Share
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton appeared on NBC’s Today Show and he was asked how many pairs of boots he owns.

He responded, “I probably own about ten pairs, but they’re all the exact same boot.”

Shelton didn’t specify which boots he preferred.  But those who follow the world of celebrities are very familiar with him.

According to BootSpy, the boots are Western leather cowboy boots by Lucchese Bootmaker Charles.

The upper portion of the boot resembles alligator skin, and has pointed toes and slim heels.

The company describes itself as high-end and entirely handmade.

More about:
#BlakeShelton
#Boots
#Lucchese
#NBC
#TodayShow

Popular Posts

1

Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie in Tears after Shock Death During Family Vacation
5

Morgan Wallen Performs with American Idol Auditioner Who Sang his 'Whiskey Glasses'

Recent Posts