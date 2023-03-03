Blake Shelton Opens Up About Missing Gwen Stefani When He’s on the Road

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Blake Shelton is back on the road for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, and the country giant says he misses his wife, Gwen Stefani, while he is working on the road.

Shelton is slated for 18 shows this year and says being away from Gwen and his stepsons is “terrible.”

“Right now, they’re having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there. Not that anything bad is happening… but I know they’re kind of freaked out and it’d be nice to be home,” said Shelton.

Shelton says, “I try to limit it [shows] as much as I can, because the whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

I totally get where Blake is coming from, as a dad myself I hate having to be away from my family, but we have to play the bills somehow. It’s a catch 22 anyway you look at it, in my opinion.