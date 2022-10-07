Blake Shelton on the Blind Audition He Still Can’t Get Over

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton has seen many talented singers come across The Voice stage but there was one blind audition that still throws him for a loop. “When I think of one blind audition that I was just shocked and amazed, and I still can’t, haven’t gotten over it, it would have to be Wendy Moten,” Shelton said of the season 21 runner-up, who performed “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles. “It’s still one of the best singers—maybe the best singer that I’ve ever just sat and listened to in a room. It’s just unbelievable.” Shelton was the first chair to turn for Morten, who joined his team. They went on to perform together “Just a Fool” in the season 21 finale, and a possible collaboration could be on the way. Moten has worked with industry heavyweights such as Julio Iglesias, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill, and John Oates. She was recently recognized by Nashville Lifestyle as one of the 25 most beautiful people and performed in honor of Linda Ronstadt.