Blake Shelton May Lead New Talent Show after ‘The Voice’ Plotted to Fire Him?

February 13, 2023 11:00AM CST
Blake Shelton Competing with ‘The Voice’ After Producers Plotted to Fire Him for Months?

The rumor mill is churning, as the National Enquirer has reported that Blake Shelton could be helping Reese Witherspoon with a reality music competition…  Word comes on the heels of his Voice departure.

Unlike The Voice, Reese believes her crew will find a superstar like Kelly Clarkson, who was her motivation to start the production – and learn everything about reality competition shows.

Witherspoon plans to add country singer Kacey Musgraves, to get a younger audience.  And Blake is said to be her secret weapon.

The Enquirer says The Voice producers had been “planning to fire Shelton for months.”  He was very highly paid.

Blake currently stars in and produces his own kind of competition show, called “Barmageddon.”

