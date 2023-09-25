Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson + more ‘Enlisted’ for new Craig Morgan EP

Grand Ole Opry member and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan has announced a new, star-studded EP titled Enlisted.

Arriving October 20, the six-track set features collaborations with Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Gary LeVox and Jelly Roll on Craig’s signature hits as well as two brand new songs.

“Making this record has been so much fun because I got to get in the studio with some of my friends and also re-create some of my catalog in a way that feels like brand-new music,” shares Craig.

“It’s an absolute honor to be a part of this record,” says Lainey, who sings “International Harvester” with Craig. “I remember the first time I ever heard ‘International Harvester’ and the feeling I got knowing that there was music being written that felt like it was made just for me. I come from a family of farmers, so it’s really a full circle moment to be on this track alongside my good friend Craig.”

Enlisted is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for Craig’s Enlisted EP:

“Raise The Bar” featuring Luke Combs

“Almost Home” featuring Jelly Roll

“Redneck Yacht Club” featuring Blake Shelton

“That’s What I Love About Sunday” featuring Gary LeVox

“International Harvester” featuring Lainey Wilson

“That Ain’t Gonna Be Me” featuring Trace Adkins

