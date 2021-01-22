Blake Shelton Loves The Message In ‘Minimum Wage’
Despite the reported controversy about his new single, “Minimum Wage,” Blake Shelton tells us the song actually has a positive message, which is what he immediately loved about it. [“‘Minimum Wage’ is a song that I heard for the first time about a year ago, maybe a little but longer, and had a lot of ideas how I wanted to record this song. I fell in love with it instantly. I love the message of the song, and I love that it says something about how you don’t need a lot of money, you don’t need all the possessions in the world, you just need to have love. And the song on top of that is just a blast.”] SOUNDCUE (:25 OC: . . . just a blast.)
“Minimum Wage” will be featured on Blake’s next studio album.
His previous two singles — “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere” — topped the country charts. They both feature his future wife, Gwen Stefani.