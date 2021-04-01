Blake Shelton Just Launched His Own Line Of Hard Seltzers
Spring and Summer just got a whole lot better. Blake Shelton has released his own line of Hard Seltzers. The singer has teamed up with Smithworks Vodka to create a line of hard seltzer lemonades. They will come in four flavors: Classic Lemon, Ripe Strawberry, Southern Peach Tea, and Crisp Lime. Each 12-ounce can contains a five percent ABV and is 100 calories. As of right now, they are available in 17 states but will soon be available all over the U.S. Is the hard seltzer trend here to stay?