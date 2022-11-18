Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay + more will be spending Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among the stars bringing holiday cheer to New York City this season, as they sign on for NBC’s annual Christmas in Rockefeller tree lighting and special.

“This is one of those things you grew up hearing about,” Gwen explains to TODAY. “I was from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it’s even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this.”

The duo — who are performing their festive duet, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” — are one of a number of performing acts with country connections.

Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge and Mickey Guyton are all also a part of the holiday special.

Plenty of razzle-dazzle will be furnished by stars from other genres, too. Alicia Keys, The Shindellas, Katharine McPhee and the Muppets of Sesame Street are all also on the bill.

2022 marks the 90th annual iteration of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting tradition. The ceremony dates back to 1933, and Rockefeller Center has been putting Christmas trees in its plaza since 1931.

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special airs November 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. After that, the tree will be lit every day through Christmas from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET.