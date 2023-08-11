BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW

Blake Shelton took to social media to announce an a pop-up acoustic show he’d play at his bar—Ole Red—in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The show is slated to begin at 7:30pm tonight, Friday August 10th. He alluded to another surprise guest that might make an appearance at the show and social media followers seem convinced it will be none other than his pop star wife, Gwen Stefani. The couple celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary this summer and fans near the Oklahoma bar are giddy with excitement at the prospect of seeing Shelton play live for free. (Taste of Country)