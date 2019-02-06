Blake Shelton is in a new movie!

Blake Shelton will voice and perform original songs as the character Ox in the animated Uglydolls movie, which is scheduled for release on May 3.

Blake, who voiced Earl in the 2016 animated Angry Birds Movie, joins co-stars Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes and Gabriel Iglesias in the Uglydolls movie, which is based on the Uglydolls toy brand that features “characters who are distinct for their endearing ‘ugliness’ in a wonderful ‘uglyverse’ where differences are celebrated and embraced.”

According to the movie’s press release, “Unconventionality rules in Uglydolls, the new animated family adventure based on the beloved toy brand. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, the free-spirited Moxy and her friends confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.”

Blake’s character, Ox, fancies himself the defacto mayor of the Uglydolls.