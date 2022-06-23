Blake Shelton Is Embarrassed That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs

Recently, Luke Combs revealed that he was rejected by The Voice back in the day, and Blake Shelton said he is embarrassed about that.
Luke said, “I made it through those rounds with the producers, but I got a letter saying I wasn’t ‘interesting’ enough for the show’s ratings so I didn’t get to the show. But it gave me a lot of confidence because I was good enough voice-wise to make it through all those producer auditions.”
Blake said, “He told me that story…there’s no way around it, it’s embarrassing. Let’s just face it.” Luke told me that he kept his rejection letter, “we’re not gonna put you on the show.”
He continued, “He put that in his dorm room in college and he hung it on the wall to push him on, something to fight for.”
He added, “I don’t know if he still has that letter or not, but if he does…I think he should frame it and put it next to be his first triple-platinum album that he has.”