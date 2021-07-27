      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton Honors Oklahoma Veterans With Emotion-Filled Cover Of Miranda Lambert’s “Over You”

Jul 27, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Blake Shelton covered Miranda Lambert’s “Over You” while playing a private event honoring Oklahoma veterans.

The country superstar attended the Force 50 Foundation Benefit for Oklahoma Veterans on Friday (July 23). The sold-out benefit included dinner, a silent auction in addition to a special appearance by Shelton, who treated guests to a private concert dubbed ‘1742 An Intimate Evening with Blake Shelton,’ in memory of the late 1 LT Damon T. Leehan.

During Shelton’s performance, he covered Lambert’s “Over You,” a country ballad that he co-wrote with Lambert about the tragic loss of his older brother Richie, who passed away in a car accident in 1990.

 

