It’s been rumored for months but now According to the recent issue of Us Weekly, a source revealed that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will “announce their engagement very soon.”
The couple has been together for three years and on a recent sit down with Ellen DeGeneres, Gwen said she “thinks about marrying Blake all the time.” The holdup, however, has been Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4 who were exposed to her messy divorce from their father, Gavin Rossdale, “she just wants to keep them in mind,” said the source. Here’s the complete story from US Magazine.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Will Announce an Engagement Soon
