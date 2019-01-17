Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Will Announce an Engagement Soon

It’s been rumored for months but now According to the recent issue of Us Weekly, a source revealed that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will “announce their engagement very soon.”

The couple has been together for three years and on a recent sit down with Ellen DeGeneres, Gwen said she “thinks about marrying Blake all the time.” The holdup, however, has been Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4 who were exposed to her messy divorce from their father, Gavin Rossdale, “she just wants to keep them in mind,” said the source. Here’s the complete story from US Magazine.