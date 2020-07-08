Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins Doing Drive-In Theater Concert July 25th
Blake Shelton is coming to the big screen, the drive-in kind that is. Shelton, along with fiancee, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins will be featured on a drive-in theater screen near you on July 25th.
Shelton, Stefani, and Adkins will film performances and interviews for the simulcast that will be a part of the “Encore Drive-In Nights” series. The success of Garth Brooks’ June 27th show launched the series. Over 350,000 fans drove up for the one-night-only show.
The drive-in venues will adhere to all CDC guidelines and tickets go on sale July 14th through Ticketmaster. Each ticket will admit one vehicle. Here’s the complete story from CMT.
Blue Grass Drive-In
Blue Grass, IL
Chicago Drive-In Theater
Hoffman Estates, IL
Chicago Drive-In Theater
Bridgeview, IL
Drive ‘ N Theater
Newton, IL
Harvest Moon Drive-In
Gibson City, IL
Route 66 Drive-In
Springfield, IL