Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Easter Pics – Explain Parenting Priority

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Easter 2024 with a beautifully decorated home and adorable baby birds at their farm.

The couple shared their gardening adventures on Instagram, and showcased their Easter traditions, including Shelton dressing up as the Easter bunny, last year.

Shelton, who’s a doting stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, has revealed that his role as a stepdad really influenced his decision to step away from “The Voice” to prioritize spending time with his family. “I think the only way for me to really do that right, is to step away from being committed to something like ‘The Voice,’ that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job,” Shelton added. He was raised by a stepdad he loved, very much.

What family tradition are you continuing with your own family?