98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Easter Pics – Explain Parenting Priority

April 2, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Easter Pics – Explain Parenting Priority
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated Easter 2024 with a beautifully decorated home and adorable baby birds at their farm.

The couple shared their gardening adventures on Instagram, and showcased their Easter traditions, including Shelton dressing up as the Easter bunny, last year.

Shelton, who’s a doting stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, has revealed that his role as a stepdad really influenced his decision to step away from “The Voice” to prioritize spending time with his family.  “I think the only way for me to really do that right, is to step away from being committed to something like ‘The Voice,’ that demands a lot of your time.  There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in.  And I just feel like those days are behind me for now.  I got a more important job,” Shelton added.  He was raised by a stepdad he loved, very much.

What family tradition are you continuing with your own family?

More about:
#BlakeShelton
#FamilyTime
#GwenStefani
#StepParents

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE

Recent Posts