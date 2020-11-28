      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Celebrate their First Thanksgiving as an Engaged Couple

Nov 28, 2020 @ 9:46am
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got to share their first Thanksgiving, together, as an engaged couple.

Shelton shared a photo of the two of them, and wrote, “What a year we’ve all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for! Happy Thanksgiving y’all.”

Gwen wrote, “Love u” in the comments.

The day before, the pair made a surprise appearance at Old Red during their Battle of the Bands competition.

This will be her second marriage and his third.

