Blake Shelton Dyed His Hair During Quarantine To Stop Looking Like A ‘Game Show Host’
Getty Images
Blake Shelton made an appearance on yesterday’s (Monday, Sept. 28th) The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he revealed that his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, colored his hair during quarantine. Blake told Ellen that it wasn’t until he saw a recent picture of himself that he realized his salt-and-pepper hair was “just salt,” adding, “I look like a game show host all of a sudden.”
The couple first tried Just For Men hair color but according to Blake, it was looking blue or purple so Gwen became in charge of dying his hair herself. Blake said “I actually really liked it. I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine.”
Blake and Gwen sit inside the Top 10 and climbing with their latest duet, “Happy Anywhere.”