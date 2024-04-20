98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton: Being Stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s Sons Has Changed Him in ‘Every Possible Way’

April 20, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Blake Shelton recently reflected on his life with Gwen Stefani, for a new interview with Entertainment Tonight:  “If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect.”

Shelton added, “Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened.  And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old.  And that’s…  it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either.  But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Shelton says that being a stepdad to the three sons has been life-changing “in every possible way.”

