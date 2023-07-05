Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Share Throwbacks To Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 27: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate their love two years after tying the knot on July 3, 2021, at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

The couple celebrated by sharing photos from their big day on social media.

Gwen posted a video montage to Instagram set to her new song “True Babe,” which contains plenty of nods to Blake, with lyrics like “And we’re from two different worlds, But you still call me your pretty girl.”

Blake shared a photo of them kissing in front of their wedding cake, with the caption, “Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you.”

Who is your favorite celebrity couple?