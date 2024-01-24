98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Make Cryptic Messages Amid Rumored Marital Issues

January 24, 2024 5:05PM CST
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for ‘If I’m Honest’ and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards)

Fans are concerned about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani after months of marital issues and now cryptic posts to Instagram.

Blake posted, “Hey y’all, this is Blake Shelton and we’re officially one month out from the Back to the Honky Tonk tour. I can’t wait to hit the road with Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts. Get your tickets at BlakeShelton.com and we’ll see you there.”

Gwen said she is ready to “hit the road” on a separate trip.

Gwen and Blake, who first met while appearing on NBC’s The Voice together in 2014, tied the knot in July 2021.

Do you think Gwen and Blake are headed for divorce?

