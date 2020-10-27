      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Engaged!

Oct 27, 2020 @ 12:46pm

FINALLY!!! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have confirmed they are engaged!!! We can expect more duets FOREVER!

@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx

