Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Engaged!

FINALLY!!! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have confirmed they are engaged!!! We can expect more duets FOREVER!
Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!
A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:18am PDT
@blakeshelton yes please! gx
A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT
