Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big Holiday News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani want to help fans get into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”
The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories.
Upon the announcement from the Sheltons, Saturday (November 27), fans quickly went to social media to share their excitement about the couple’s one-hour holiday special: “You and Gwen are magic together. Thank YOU for this beautiful gift! Merry Christmas to US!!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.
The “From Apple with Love” campaign started on November 26th, featuring artists such as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Coldplay, Elton John, Idris Elba, Lorde, and Nile Rodgers.