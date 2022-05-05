Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Team Up

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are teaming up for a new game show that is set at Shelton’s new Nashville Bar, Ole Red. The two buddies comprised the game based on what they know best, drinking! “Barmageddon,” will feature celebrities as they compete doing classic bar games with a twist. Some of the featured games include air cannon cornhole, keg curling, drunken axe hole, sharts (‘Shelton darts’), and many more, a statement noted. Nikki Bella will also be there to heat things up. “Blake, (producer) Lee (Metzger) and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance — bar games!”