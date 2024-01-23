Blake Shelton Admits He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Tour Amid ‘Marriage Issues’

The country star is ready to hit the road again.

Shelton is counting down to his upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk Tour on social media.

He uploaded a video of himself promoting the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which starts next month.

“ONE MONTH until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!! Can’t wait to hit the road with @Dustin Lynch and @Emily Ann Roberts!!,” says Shelton’s caption.

Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage has been under a microscope for months, with rumors swirling that they aren’t in a great spot.

What do you think is going on behind the scenes with this couple?