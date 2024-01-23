98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton Admits He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Tour Amid ‘Marriage Issues’

January 23, 2024 5:05PM CST
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The country star is ready to hit the road again.

Shelton is counting down to his upcoming Back to the Honky Tonk Tour on social media.

He uploaded a video of himself promoting the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which starts next month.

“ONE MONTH until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!! Can’t wait to hit the road with @Dustin Lynch and @Emily Ann Roberts!!,” says Shelton’s caption.

Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage has been under a microscope for months, with rumors swirling that they aren’t in a great spot.

What do you think is going on behind the scenes with this couple?

