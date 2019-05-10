Blake, Kelly, Adam and John all returning for The Voice season 17

Trae Patton/NBCBlake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend are all returning to NBC’s The Voicefor season 17.

Adam and Blake have been with the show since it started in 2011. This will mark Kelly’s fourth time in the big red chairs and John’s second. Carson Daly will also return as host.

Season 17 is set to debut this fall.

Meanwhile, the current season continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as the top eight artists will perform in front of the coaches for America’s vote. They’ll also pair up to perform duets of songs by The Beatles. The top four will be revealed during Tuesday’s live show at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

