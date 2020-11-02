      Weather Alert

Blagojevich Appears At Pro-Trump Rally On South Side

Nov 2, 2020 @ 1:04pm

Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is showing his support for President Trump ahead of tomorrow’s election. Blagojevich appeared at a pro-Trump rally yesterday in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the South Side. The 63-year-old praised the President for remaking the Republican Party. Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on corruption charges in 2011, but Trump commuted his sentence earlier this year and he was released.

Popular Posts
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches
A Truck-Sized Asteroid Will "Buzz Cut" Earth Today
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
Which Cars Get the Most Speeding Tickets?
“STRANGER THINGS”: The Parking Lot Experience