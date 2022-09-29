98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Blade’ Director Announces Departure From Film

September 29, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Bassam Tariq, who was the director of Blade, has recently parted ways from the film.

Marvel said, “Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of Blade but will remain an executive producer on the film.” Marvel’s statement continued, “We appreciate Bassam’s talent and all the work he’s done getting Blade to where it is.”

Tariq said, “It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

Blade is still set to begin production in November and will be released next year.

