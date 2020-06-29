BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” video breaks YouTube record for biggest 24-hour debut
Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty ImagesBLACKPINK just blew past BTS to snag the title of biggest 24-hour music video debut of all time.
YouTube confirms the K-pop girl group has broken the YouTube 24-hour viewing record for their “How You Like That” music video, with 86.3 million views. They also set an all-time record for the biggest YouTube premiere, with 1.66 million peak concurrent views on Friday.
As of Monday, the video has accumulated around 150 million views.
BTS’ video for “Boy with Luv,” featuring Halsey, now sits as the second most-viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, with 74.6 million hits.
Taylor Swift’s video for “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie, is at number three, BLACKPINK’s video for “Kill This Love” is at number four and Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” video is at number five.
By Andrea Tuccillo
