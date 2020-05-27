Blackhawks Would Make Playoffs in NHL’s Proposed Plan
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) talks with teammate Nicolas Beaudin (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 6-2. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Blackhawks will get a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup in the NHL return-to-play format, which includes a 24-team playoff format. Chicago, seeded 12th, and the Edmonton Oilers will square off in a best-of-five series if the league returns to action later this summer. The winner will earn a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the top four teams from the conference. Chicago is being considered as one of the two possible hub cities that will host games during the playoffs.