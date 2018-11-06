Blackhawks Fire Joel Quenneville
By Todd Boss
|
Nov 6, 2018 @ 2:55 PM
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Things haven’t started well this season for the for the Chicago Blackhawks and that start has cost head coach Joel Quenneville his job.

The three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach was fired by the Blackhawks on Tuesday morning with the team off to a 6-6-3, the second-worst record in the Central Division. The team has promoted 33-year-old Jeremy Colliton from their AHL affiliate.

He becomes the NHL’s youngest head coach. Quenneville had been with the team since 2008. He is the second-winningest coach in league history behind Scotty Bowman.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Right Place Right Time or Freakish Miracle! A Teepee in Front of Brian Kelley’s Nashville Clothing Store Was Vandalized, and He’s Offering a Reward Wine Wand Erases Your Hangover Apparently This is Not The Last of Rick Grimes Experts Say Doing This Can Make You A Happier Person Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo wins 2nd Gold Glove Award
Comments