Blackhawks Fire Joel Quenneville

Things haven’t started well this season for the for the Chicago Blackhawks and that start has cost head coach Joel Quenneville his job.

The three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach was fired by the Blackhawks on Tuesday morning with the team off to a 6-6-3, the second-worst record in the Central Division. The team has promoted 33-year-old Jeremy Colliton from their AHL affiliate.

He becomes the NHL’s youngest head coach. Quenneville had been with the team since 2008. He is the second-winningest coach in league history behind Scotty Bowman.