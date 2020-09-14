Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack voicing Batman in new ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ series
DC Comics/Loma Vista Recordings Andy Biersack plays the one and only Batman for a new project from DC Comics.
The Black Veil Brides frontman voices the Caped Crusader for Dark Nights: Death Metal The Original Soundtrack, a “sonic experience” inspired by the comic book series of the same name. The series includes an original score by film composer and former Marilyn Manson band member Tyler Bates, plus drums by ex-Slayer member Dave Lombardo, and guitar work by Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde.
You can watch the first episode of Dark Nights: Death Metal streaming now on YouTube.
Dark Nights: Death Metal will also feature a new song from Rise Against called “Broken Dreams, Inc.”, which will be released this Wednesday, September 16.
By Josh Johnson
