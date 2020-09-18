Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack releasing memoir in December
Mike Lewis Photography/RedfernsBlack Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack will tell his life story in his upcoming memoir.
The book is called They Don’t Need to Understand: Stories of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, and Never Giving In. It’ll be released on December 8.
In an Instagram post, Biersack explains that They Don’t Need to Understand consists of “stories from my childhood growing up in Cincinnati, my early days chasing my dreams for a career in music and some key moments over the past 10 years of touring and recording in BVB.”
“This book isn’t some salacious tell-all memoir from a 29-year-old or an instructional guide to being in a band,” he continues. “It’s a story of personal belief and tenacity in the face of the demons and fears that burden all of us in our journey to find purpose and happiness.”
They Don’t Need to Understand follows Biersack’s 2019 graphic novel The Ghost of Ohio, which accompanied his solo Andy Black album of the same name.
By Josh Johnson
