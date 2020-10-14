Black Stone Cherry announces ‘The Human Condition’ release livestream concert
Mascot Label GroupBlack Stone Cherry has announced a special livestream concert to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming album, The Human Condition.
The performance will air October 30 at 8 p.m. ET from the SKyPAC venue in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com.
The Human Condition, the follow-up to 2018’s Family Tree, will also drop October 30. It includes the single “Again.”
By Josh Johnson
