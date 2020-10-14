      Weather Alert

Black Stone Cherry announces ‘The Human Condition’ release livestream concert

Oct 14, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Mascot Label GroupBlack Stone Cherry has announced a special livestream concert to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming album, The Human Condition.

The performance will air October 30 at 8 p.m. ET from the SKyPAC venue in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com.

The Human Condition, the follow-up to 2018’s Family Tree, will also drop October 30. It includes the single “Again.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands