Black Sabbath supporting Black Lives Matter with ‘Master of Reality’-inspired t-shirt
ABC/Image Group LABlack Sabbath is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with a Master of Reality-inspired t-shirt.
The shirt features the phrase “Black Lives Matter” in the same font as the cover of Sabbath’s 1971 album.
“In support of Black Lives Matter, an official t-shirt themed after Black Sabbath’s iconic Master of Reality album cover is now available,” reads the product description.
The website declares all proceeds from sales of the shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
You can order yours now via the Black Sabbath web store.
By Josh Johnson
