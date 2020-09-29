Black Sabbath announces signature collaboration with Dr. Martens
Chris Walter/WireImageIf you’re scouting the perfect footwear for your next metal show — if those ever happen again — then we’ve got just the thing.
Black Sabbath has announced a signature collaboration with Dr. Martens in celebration of the iconic metal band’s 50th anniversary.
The line includes two styles: a high top featuring the artwork from Sabbath’s self-titled debut album, and a low top with the artwork from the Paranoid cover.
The Dr. Martens x Black Sabbath collection drops October 1. For more info, stay tuned to DrMartens.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.