Black Sabbath announces signature collaboration with Dr. Martens

Sep 29, 2020 @ 11:05am

Chris Walter/WireImageIf you’re scouting the perfect footwear for your next metal show — if those ever happen again — then we’ve got just the thing.

Black Sabbath has announced a signature collaboration with Dr. Martens in celebration of the iconic metal band’s 50th anniversary.

The line includes two styles: a high top featuring the artwork from Sabbath’s self-titled debut album, and a low top with the artwork from the Paranoid cover.

The Dr. Martens x Black Sabbath collection drops October 1. For more info, stay tuned to DrMartens.com.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

