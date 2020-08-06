Black Sabbath announces 50th anniversary, five-LP ‘Paranoid’ reissue
RhinoBlack Sabbath‘s legendary 1970 album Paranoid turns 50 later this year, and to celebrate, the metal icons have announced a special edition box set reissue.
The five-LP collection will arrive on October 9. It consists of the original album, the 1974 quadraphonic mix, and live recordings from 1970s shows in Switzerland and Belgium.
Also included is a hardcover book featuring interviews with all four Sabbath members, plus memorabilia such as a poster and rare photos.
Paranoid, Black Sabbath’s second studio effort, was first released on September 18, 1970. It’s the band’s best-selling album in the U.S, having been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA, and produced Sabbath classics including “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.”
The deluxe Paranoid reissue will set you back $109.98. You can pre-order it now via Rhino.com.
By Josh Johnson
