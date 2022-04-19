Black Road bridge work over I-55 to start later this month

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that repairs to the bridge carrying Black Road over Interstate 55, in Shorewood and Joliet, will begin, Tuesday, April 26. To complete the work, Black Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the bridge. In early June, Black Road will remain one lane in each direction.
Motorists can also expect intermittent overnight lane closures on I-55, between Jefferson Street and Caton Farm Road. In addition, northwest Frontage Road, from south of Black Road to Jefferson Street will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. Motorists should follow the posted detour. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.
The $1 million project, which consists of a new bridge deck overlay, structural steel and joints repairs, is expected to be completed in September.